Houston makeup artist stuns the world with chillingly glamorous sugar skull makeovers

HOUSTON -- Day of the Dead, also known as Dia de Los Muertos, is a holiday celebrated by people in Mexico and some parts of Latin America. The cultural festival focuses on prayers and remembrance of friends and family members who have died.

Today, the sugar skull makeup is the most famous symbol associated with the Day of the Dead. Those chillingly beautiful sugar skull makeovers has put one Houston makeup artist on the map. Cori Aston, a professional makeup artist at Maison Luisant, transformed our Maggie Flecknoe.

