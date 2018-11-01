‘Just don’t change your skin color!’ Al Roker defends Halloween costume amid backlash calling it ‘white face’

HOUSTON — Here we go, again. The Today Show is at the center of another controversy, this time also Halloween-related and racially charged.

This morning all attention is on the show’s longtime weather man, Al Roker, after he dressed as Doc Brown from “Back to the Future.”

Many viewers are criticizing the costume, referring to it as “white face” and hypocritical. If Megyn Kelly got the axe for giving her stamp of approval to “black face,” some feel it’s inappropriate for Roker to dress as a white character.

@alroker: @megynkelly is a terrible person to even suggest that it is Ok for a white person to go as a black character for Halloween.

Also @alroker: Goes as Doc brown, a white character from a movie for halloween.#Hypocrites #Whiteface — BigLargeTime (@BigLargeTime) October 31, 2018

The television personality took to Twitter to explain his custom choice, saying you can be any character you want “just don’t change your skin color!”

I’m going to say this one last time, but the folks who get it, understand and the ones who DON’T, won’t. I can be Doc Brown, and I wear the outfit and wig and not change my skin color if you’re white , you can be President Obama if you want. Just don’t color your skin! — Al Roker (@alroker) October 31, 2018

It’s not the first time Roker has dressed as a white celebrity or character for Halloween. He dressed as famous guitarist Willie Nelson during Today’s Halloween Extravaganza 2017 and the traditionally white Elwood Blues of ’80s hit movie “The Blues Brothers” during the program’s Halloween celebration in 2014.

However, in light of the recent Kelly controversy and his affiliation with the Today show, the year’s costume decision struck an uncomfortable cord with some fans.

Kelly was fired after making offending remarks during a roundtable discussion about inappropriate and offensive costumes on her one-hour block of the “Today” show, known as “Megyn Kelly Today.”

She said it was OK when she was growing up for white people to dress up as black characters, and she spoke out against a controversy that erupted last year over a reality star who portrayed Diana Ross.