Producer (NE)

KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a morning Producer to work in our Houston location.
The Producer must have instinctive news judgment, excellent writing and communication skills, plus a strong understanding on how to push news content across several platforms. This position will be responsible for developing an overall style and identity for their assigned newscast with a keen focus on building the station’s brand.
Responsibilities
- Write, manage and approve content for air
- Execute newscasts with minimal errors and meet deadlines; oversee quality control of newscast while in the booth
- Contribute to story development and innovation
- Respond to breaking news with a sense of urgency
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
- 2+ years previous news producing experience
- Demonstrated ability to track and select trending news stories
- Strong organizational skills
- Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be able to work a flexible schedule including early mornings and holidays
- Must be willing to submit to a background check
- Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States
JOB ID: 2018-48461