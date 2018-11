Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston has more than its fair share of restaurants, but few offer great food, a whole lot of fun and live music everyday of the week! After finding immense success in other major Texas towns, The Rustic is opening in Downtown.

Morning Dose chats in studio with co-owners Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz ahead of the restaurant's VIP kickoff party Thursday night at its location on Polk Street near Hamilton.

The restaurant officially opens to the public Friday at 11 a.m.