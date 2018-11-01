Waller County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of deputy killed in overnight crash 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. flag is at staff outside the Waller County Sheriff's Office after a officer sustained fatal injuries during an overnight crash in Waller, Texas.

The crash, which was reported as a "fleet accident," took place along FM 362 near Hoover Lane about 10:30 p.m. When paramedics arrived, the female deputy was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Cypress.

She later passed away, investigators confirmed Thursday morning.

EMS & deputies were called to this area to help with the Waller Co Sheriff’s Deputy that was in an accident around 10:30 last night. The female deputy died after being transported to the hospital. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/ztAXo19hej — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) November 1, 2018

"Words will never express what our office is going [through] and we can only ask for your prayers," Sheriff R. Glenn Smith commented on Facebook. "Due to very close family being contacted we are going to wait til early Friday or later today to release details, but know that the blue line has heartfelt tears on it for our office."

It's possible the officer was on patrol when the incident happened.

The officer's death has prompted heartfelt condolences from neighboring law enforcement offices and beyond including Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Harris County Constable's Office and many other. On social media, officers offered prayers and assistance where needed.

Officers lined up to show respect by saluting her as she was being loaded into the ambulance and escorting her from the hospital.

RIP- Deputy! Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters at the Waller County Sheriff's Office. Great blessings belong to those who are sad now. God will comfort them.

Matthew 5:4 https://t.co/tgw6xbYewi pic.twitter.com/qa97gXkBF2 — Lieutenant Scott Spencer (@lt_scottspencer) November 1, 2018

We’re sorry to hear of the loss of a Waller County Deputy Sheriff overnight. We’ll do anything we can to help our WCSO neighbors during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/FVIy6pEs9h — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) November 1, 2018