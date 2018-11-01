Where’s Maggie? National Museum of Funeral History in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a special time for us to celebrate and remember the lives of those loved ones who are no longer with us.

Maggie Flecknoe visits the National Museum of Funeral History to learn more about how families are wishing the beloved farewell. The museum is home to America's largest collection authentic, historical funeral service items.

It's more than caskets and coffins, funeral have a cultural significance influenced by the times, region and even the uniqueness of the beloved individual.