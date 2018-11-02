Ariana Grande accuses Pete Davidson of using her for ‘relevancy’ after SNL promo

HOUSTON — Pete Davidson, a comedian and cast member on Saturday Night Live, is still laughing about his broken engagement. But it appears his former fiance is not— especially after this recent SNL promo.

That was Pete making fun of his attempts at everlasting love, but Ariana Grande wasn’t having it.

In a now deleted tweet, the pop singer wrote, “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh?”

Last month, the Pete and Ariana whirlwind romance collapsed with her breaking off the engagement.

The former couple does appear to be moving on with word that they both covered up their matching tattoos.