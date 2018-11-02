Boyfriend of mother arrested in case of missing 2-year-old in College Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas- Two-year-old Hazana Anderson's mother, Tiaundra Christon, was arrested Monday in connection with the girl's disappearance. Now, police have arrested Kenny D’Shawn Hewett, Christon's boyfriend, in connection with the case, too.

Hewett, 32, is in the Galveston County Jail and is charged with tampering or fabricating evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. His bond is set at $500,000.

Christon is still in the Brazos County Jail. She was being held on charges of giving a false statement to police and child endangerment. She now has an additional charge out of Galveston County, the same one as Hewet; tampering or fabricating evidence with intent to impair a corpse.

Hazana was reported missing from Gabbard Park in College Station on Sunday morning. As law enforcement continued to investigate her disappearance, the remains of a small child were recovered off State Highway 146 in Texas City on Wednesday. Authorities have not confirmed yet that the body found was Hazana’s.

Tabodrick Anderson, the little girls father, says he thought Christon's boyfriend had something to do with it all along.

“Devastated. Still surreal. Just confusion. A lot of unanswered questions," said Anderson.

Even though officials haven’t confirmed it, Anderson, says he feels confident that the body they found is his daughter.

“The article of clothing that was found on the remains of the child were identical that was described by my child’s mother," said Anderson.

Anderson says he is already planning the little girl's funeral.

For now, law enforcement is asking for patience. They say it could take months to positively identify the body.