Houston gamers fundraising to help sick, injured kids through nationwide gaming competition

HOUSTON — If you’re a parent and you’ve told your kids they’re spending too much time playing video games, this weekend you may change your mind.

Extra Life is a 24-hour gaming competition that unites hundreds of thousands of gamers around the world in support of their local Children’s Miracle Network hospital. So far, the organization has raised more than $40 million for sick and injured kids across the country.

The competition, which is open to gamers of all skill levels, allows participants and members of the community to come together for a singular goal: playing video games and healing kids. If you can’t participate in the game play, you can always donate directly to the organization by supporting a gamer.

Click here to donate.

How to participate in Extra Life

Sign Up: Pledge to play games from your home or online on any day that works.

Pledge to play games from your home or online on any day that works. Fundraise and Recruit: Ask your family and friends to donate to your fundraising and recruit other to join your team.

Ask your family and friends to donate to your fundraising and recruit other to join your team. Play Games, Heal Kids: Raise funds, have fun, and help heal kids at your local Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

And it all started right here, in Houston, back in 2008! In Houston, the organization supports the Texas Children’s Hospital.

The competition’s most active participants are rewarded with Extra Life Achievement Badges for social media. Of course, everyone involved benefits from fulfillment of paying it forward and support children in need our community.