NFL cheerleader takes a knee during national anthem before Raiders-49ers game

HOUSTON — Friday morning some people are talking about the Battle of The Bay football game last night, but it’s not because of what happened on the field.

The conversation surrounds an unidentified cheerleader for the San Francisco 49ers. She was photographed taking a knee during the national anthem.

The 49ers are the former team of Colin Kaepernick, the famous quarterback who started the kneeling movement during the anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.

Kaepernick hasn’t stepped on the field since 2016 and is suing the NFL for keeping him out of the league.

The 49ers cheerleader in the photo has not been identified.