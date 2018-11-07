Despite ‘blue wave,’ Cruz defeats Beto in race for Texas senate seat

HOUSTON — The votes are in. Republican Ted Cruz will serve the state of Texas in the United States senate for at least six more years.

Cruz won re-election Tuesday night in one of the tightest midterm races in the country, defeating democratic congressman Beto O’Rourke 51 percent to 48 percent.

In the end, both men were gracious to one another as they addressed supporters late that night.

This race was one of the most expensive and closely watched of these mid-term elections— not just in Texas, but across the country. O’Rourke’s campaign raised more than double the money of Cruz’s campaign, and and O’Rourke certainly played a part in getting younger people to vote— some for the first time. In the end though, voters elected Cruz to a second term in the senate.

O’Rourke took to twitter this morning saying, “we just want to say thank you to everyone who made this possible. Everyone who made us feel hopeful, everyone who inspired us. Everyone who became the most amazing campaign we could have ever hoped to belong to. Grateful that we got to do this with you. We love you. Goodnight!”

Cruz posted to Twitter saying, “Thank you, Texas! Now let’s get back to work to defend jobs, freedom, and security for Texas and america!”

Also on social media this morning, you’ll see that O’Rourke is getting flack from some and praise from others for his use of the f-word during his concession speech, which was on live television.