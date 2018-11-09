Investigation continues into mass shooting at college bar in California

HOUSTON — The CW39's Courtney Carpenter gives the latest update on an investigation into a tragic mass shooting that left 13 dead, including the alleged gunman, at a college bar in Thousand Oaks, California.
