‘What you don’t know IS hurting you’ author identifies 4 keys to a phenomenal career

HOUSTON — Leadership development coach Marion E. Brooks stopped by morning dose. to encourage viewers to identify opportunities and obstacles in their career.

According to the Harvard Business Review, only five percent of employees in corporate America are identified as high potentials. Brooks knows high potentials are granted access to key information, resources and mentorship to help them succeed. He was identified as a high potential early in his career. Now, his book ‘What You Don’t Know IS Hurting You: 4 Keys To A Phenomenal Career’ pulls the veil back on what high potentials are getting and breaks down how everyone can benefit from applying these tools.

For more information about Marion E. Brooks, visit www.MarionEBrooks.com.