HOUSTON — Hundreds gathered outside Houston City Hall on Veterans Day to celebrate and honor the men and women who risked their lives to protect our country.
Houston salutes American heroes
-
HPD: Three men arrested, charged after police chase in southwest Houston
-
Where’s Maggie? Exclusive visit to Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market at NRG Center
-
Where’s Maggie? ‘Seeing Pink Elephants’ at Houston Ballet’s Nutcracker Market
-
Boyfriend shoots girlfriend in chest while fooling around with gun at motel in north Houston, police say
-
Texas meets Lousiana at Osso & Kristalla restaurant in downtown Houston
-
-
Driver ejected from vehicle during fatal crash in south Houston, police say
-
Where’s Maggie? Hallo-lean workout at Hardcore Bounce
-
Dead woman found inside tent at homeless encampment in downtown Houston, police say
-
Yee-haw! Shannon tries mechanical bull riding at the Houston Media Classic
-
10-year-old girl found after reported missing near NW Houston apartment complex, police say
-
-
HPD: Man fatally struck by freight train in Downtown
-
Where’s Maggie? National Museum of Funeral History in Houston
-
Meera’s Morning Mini Dose