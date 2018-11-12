Where’s Maggie? It’s all about the fellas at The Boardroom Salon in Galleria area

Posted 9:09 AM, November 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:41AM, November 12, 2018

HOUSTON — Where’s Maggie? It’s time to grow out your mustache or beard in recognition of Movember! This month men are ditching the razor in an effort to bring attention to men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, mental wellness and more. Maggie and her trusted cameraman, Jeff, heads to the Boardroom Salon for Men in the Galleria for facial hair maintenance tips.