Where’s Maggie? Enjoy the 7 regions of Mexican cuisine at Arnaldo Richard’s Picos Restaurant

Posted 9:58 AM, November 13, 2018, by , Updated at 10:01AM, November 14, 2018

HOUSTON — Spend your Tasty Tuesday at Arnaldo Richard’s Picos Restaurant in the upper Kirby area where you can enjoy delicious and authentic Mexican cuisines along with the most expensive margarita in Houston.