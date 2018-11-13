HOUSTON — Spend your Tasty Tuesday at Arnaldo Richard’s Picos Restaurant in the upper Kirby area where you can enjoy delicious and authentic Mexican cuisines along with the most expensive margarita in Houston.
Where’s Maggie? Enjoy the 7 regions of Mexican cuisine at Arnaldo Richard’s Picos Restaurant
