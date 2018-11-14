Former HSCO deputy shot and killed during domestic disturbance in Spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING, Texas- Law enforcement responded to a home in the 3400 block of Meadowhill Court in Spring around 5:30 a.m. after they received a call from a man that said he shot his father multiple times.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased man yet, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says that he was a former Harris County Sheriff's Deputy that served for about thirty years. He left the agency in 2017.

Gonzalez said that at this point, they believe there was a disturbance going on between the former deputy and his wife when the son shot him. The son is believed to be in his 20s. There have been no charges filed at this time.

A neighbor told us he has seen police respond to the home multiple times during the past two and a half years that he has lived next door to the family.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video