× Carmelo says bye-bye to Rockets, gets unexpected offer from Puerto Rico national team

HOUSTON — It’s official! Carmelo Anthony has left the Rockets after playing only 10 regular season games, according to ESPN. The sports outlet reported Thursday the team will hold on to the player for a brief period and allow him to survey the market place for a landing spot.

He reported has been looking for the past several days. Anthony signed with the Rockets over the summer.

“Carmelo had a tremendous approach during his time with the Rockets and accepted every role head coach Mike D’Antoni gave him. The fit we envisioned when Carmelo chose to sign with the Rockets has not materialized, therefore we thought it was best to move on as any other outcome would have been unfair to him,” Rockets general manager Daryl Morey said in a statement.

“It is what it is,” Chris Paul told ESPN. “I think for Melo, it’s all about just him being happy. Wherever that is and whatever’s next, he’s going to figure it out.”

While he won’t be eligible for trade until Dec. 15, it’s still unclear what the famous All-Star player will do next. The Puerto Rico National Team has been quick to the punch, offering ‘Melo a spot on its squad. Of course, he would have to get a waiver to leave from Team USA.

The invite has sparked mixed reactions with many calling it “disrespectful” and others saying he’ll be welcomed with open arms to the home of his late father.

He’s obviously not gonna play with team USA so why not! His father was Puerto Rican and died when he was 2 years old, that side means a lot to him. Y’all so foolish you don’t understand that part of life. This invite prob means a lot to him. If anything this is amazing news — LeedweedDub (@brainsfordagame) November 16, 2018

Carmelo Anthony is literally the most accomplished United States Men’s Basketball Olympian of All-Time. I hope Melo retires before he gives any consideration to this. — Faraz Khan (@farazkhan0) November 16, 2018

Puerto Rico feels his connection to the U.S. territory, his NBA stardom and the devastation following fatal Hurricane Maria would give the island community and basketball fans their a boost in spirits. Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea told ESPN the team has made multiple attempts at trying to nab the 10-time U.S. Olympian.

Still, there’s been no comment from Carmelo or his teammates regarding his pending departure.