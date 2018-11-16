Where’s Maggie? Learning some new moves from dancers in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

November 16, 2018

HOUSTON — Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe heads to Fred Astaire dance school in Cypress to learn a few moves from four local dancers who will be performing in the upcoming Thanksgiving Day parade.