HOUSTON — Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe heads to Fred Astaire dance school in Cypress to learn a few moves from four local dancers who will be performing in the upcoming Thanksgiving Day parade.
Where’s Maggie? Learning some new moves from dancers in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
-
Is it too early to start celebrating Christmas?
-
North Korea turns 70: What to look for as Pyongyang celebrates
-
Houston makeup artist stuns the world with chillingly glamorous sugar skull makeovers
-
Kindergarten principal in China fired after kids welcomed with pole dance
-
Yee-Haw! Giddy up for Fort Bend County Fair
-
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose
-
‘We’re stuck in this together’: Late night hosts react to the midterm results
-
15-year-old falls to her death while trying to retrieve phone
-
NFL’s first male dancers will hit the sidelines this season
-
Bruno Mars providing 24K Thanksgiving dinners
-
-
Where’s Maggie? National Museum of Funeral History in Houston
-
Christina Aguilera tried to sing with the band at New Orleans bar – the band said no
-
Where’s Maggie? Creepy clown delivery at Hurts Donut Co.