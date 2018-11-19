Family of murdered teen warns about dangers of social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Tex. - The family of De'Lindsey Dwayne Mack is speaking out in order to clear up misconceptions they feel have been made about their son, and to warn other parents about the dangers of social media. De'Lindsey was shot and killed outside of Lamar High School on Tuesday, November 13th.

The Mack family spokesperson and pastor, Dr. D.Z. Cofield, says they were shocked when police said it was gang related.

"Anybody who knows and knew De'Lindsey would know him to be a big talker, but he was not a gangster," said Cofield.

Cofield explained that De'Lindsey had a "alternative persona" on his Instagram page. His family did not discover his Instagram page until after his death. Cofield says the teen posted pictures of himself with money and guns and would imply that somehow that he was involved in illegal activity.

"He presented himself to be something that anyone who knew him knew he was not...He was just a soft kid that wanted to be hard," explained Cofield.

De'Lindsey's father, Dwight D. Mack, is now urging parents to pay attention to their kids' social media pages.

"If you don't get into your kids' social media pages, you'll be where I am. It's sad that someone can create a persona on social media to make someone hate them that bad," said Mack.

De'Lindsey's funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, November 20th at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. The service will be open to the public.

HPD is still searching for three suspects involved in the death of De'Lindsey. If you have any information, you are asked to call HPD or CrimeStoppers.

To listen to a portion of the press conference, click on the video below.