Facebook and Instagram users worldwide reporting outages, other problems

HOUSTON — Don’t panic, but both Facebook and Instagram users across the world are reporting outages or other problems surrounding the app or website early Tuesday, according to Newsweek.

The outages are reportedly impacting the news feeds on both social media platforms and users were struggling to load anything on either app or site.

According to the Down Detector website, the hardest hit areas included the United Kingdom, the east coast and the Great Lakes area of the United States. The outage also seemed to impact coastal Brazil and other parts of South America.

Facebook users were reporting a “total blackout” as the main issue with the site followed by “login” and “apps.” Over on

Instagram, the issues reported were with the news feed and log in as well as the website.