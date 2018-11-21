2018 Miss Houston, Miss Houston Teen share moments after taking home the crown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Miss Houston 2018 Lesha Wincher and Miss Houston Teen 2018 Kennedy Edwards shared with viewers their moments after winning the most prestigious local pageant in the United States.

Kennedy Edwards will participate in the 2018 Miss Texas Teen USA this Saturday and Sunday at the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel.

Open call for 2019 Miss Houston Pageant will be held on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. at MISS Academy, 1111 Uptown Park Blvd Ste. 12.

The 2019 Miss Houston Pageant will be held on April 19-20 at 8 p.m. at the Hilton Post Oak Hotel.

Applicants may apply here.