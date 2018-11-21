SwitcHouse Plates & Pours teaches viewers how to make Thanksgiving meals with a ‘Texas Twist’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — SwitcHouse Plates & Pours' Executive Chef Jorge Petterson teaches viewers how to make a Thanksgiving meal with a "Texas Twist!"

A native of Peru, Chef Petterson blends his South American culinary flair with the bold, smoky flavors of Texas. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, he has conceptualized a menu for SwitcHouse Plates & Pours that highlights local meats and seasonal ingredients. Inspired by his Latin American roots, Chef Patterson has incorporated international flavors into the menu including a Bulgarian lutenista (shareable plate of charred red peppers and eggplant), avocado fries, and a gulf of shrimp po-boy with aji Amarillo tartar sauce.

Find out how to make SwitcHouse Plates & Pours' signature Thanksgiving dishes such as arugula and spinach salad, smoked turkey tenderloin and bread pudding with a bourbon sauce.