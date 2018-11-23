Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Founder of Human Rights Walk Demme Durrett shared with morning dose. the importance of knowing your human rights.

At the age of 14, Durrett created this organization "to help raise awareness so that we can apply ALL of the 30 Basic Human Rights as set out by the United Nations, under the direction of Eleanor Roosevelt, over sixty years ago."

The 8th Annual Human Rights Walk and Festival will be on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Town Green Park in The Woodlands.

The event is free to the public.