Homeowners seek answers for proposed cellular tower in Grand Lakes community

KATY, Texas —Residents in the Grand Lakes community are seeking for answers after board members with the Homeowner Association announced a proposed 140-ft tall cellular tower to be placed in a vacant commercial property lot near S. Fry Road.

According to the community`s website, Vertical Bridge, a Florida-based communications tower operator and owner, aims to build a cellular tower camouflaged as a pine tree. Apparently, the purpose for the cell tower is to improve cellular service in the area, but residents are concerned for the safety of the community, children and wildlife in the area.

CW39 has contacted the Veritcal Bridge, Grand Lakes' HOA and other involved parties, but did not receive a comment.

There will be a board meeting on Monday, Dec. 3.