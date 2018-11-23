The Houston Police Department responded to a violent commotion at a What-A-Burger in southwest Houston late Thanksgiving Day, which resulted in an employee being injured and the suspect dying. Courtney Carpenter reports.
HPD: Suspect dies after assaulting employee, destroying property at What-A-Burger in southwest Houston
