Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It’s a time when retailers try to lure shoppers to their stores or websites, not only with discounted deals or special sales but with hidden cues that often go unnoticed.

Many retailers have turned to psychology to manipulate shopping spaces, both in stores and online, to persuade customers to make purchases — and more often than not, we can be oblivious to these mind games.

Morning Dose takes a deep dive into these techniques and how to combat them.