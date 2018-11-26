Miss Texas Teen USA crowns first ever African-American queen in pageant’s over 35-year history 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Kennedy Edwards made history Sunday night after being crowned the first ever African-American Miss Texas Teen USA since the inaugural pageant in 1983.

Edwards, who holds the title for 2018 Miss Houston USA, advanced to the Miss Texas USA 2019 pageant that was held over the weekend.

Open call for 2019 Miss Houston Pageant will be held on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. at MISS Academy, 1111 Uptown Park Blvd Ste. 12.

The 2019 Miss Houston Pageant will be held on April 19-20 at 8 p.m. at the Hilton Post Oak Hotel.

Applicants may apply here.