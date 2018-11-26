Texans to honor late owner Bob McNair during Monday night game

HOUSTON — Houston Texans going for its eighth straight win after the passing of team founder and owner Bob McNair over the weekend. The players will honor McNair during Monday night's matchup against the Titans with a pre-game moment of silence and helmets sporting the late owner's initials.
