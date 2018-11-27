HOUSTON— Local police are investigating after two men were found dead early Tuesday in the parking lot of Onyx strip club in southwest Houston. Investigators are searching for two possible suspects.
HPD: 2 men found dead in car at Onyx strip club in southwest Houston
-
Missing person cases reveal tragic deaths of two Houston men found within hours of each other
-
Man shot up to 10 times at apartment in north Harris County; suspects still at large
-
Police: One man fatally shot, one injured in shooting outside night club in south Houston
-
Cardi B to turn herself in to police following alleged fight at Queens strip club: TMZ
-
HPD: 2 men arrested, 1 on the run after leading police chase in stolen truck
-
-
HPD: Man fatally shot after argument at SW Houston restaurant
-
Suspicious vehicle wanted after two men shot in south Houston, police say
-
HPD: Man dies after being shot multiple times at his home
-
HPD: Three men arrested, charged after police chase in southwest Houston
-
HPD: Woman found dead, wrapped in blankets at southwest Houston motel
-
-
Body found lying in ditch in southwest Houston, police say
-
Missing autistic man found safe outside fast-food restaurant in southwest Houston
-
Man reportedly shot multiple times at apartment in NW Houston; suspects still at large