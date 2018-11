Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — It was all about love this morning! Maggie Flecknoe caught up with World Vision USA at their storehouse in downtown Houston, which facilitates the donations of llamas and goats to impoverished families overseas.

The Christian-based humanitarian organization says one llama can provide about 10 pounds of wool each year— which can be sold for money, used for clothing or other needs. The group also leads other various initiatives to help needy families in the U.S. and abroad.