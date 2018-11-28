Dyson creates toy vacuum for kids that actually works!

HOUSTON — Here's a perfect holiday gift for kiddos who need that extra nudge to do their chores. Dyson is now selling a child-size toy vacuum that actually works! What kind of incentives do you use to get your children to clean up or do other chores?