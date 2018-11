Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have announced plans for a public memorial honoring team founder and late owner Bob McNair. Mcnair died Friday at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer.

The celebration of life event will be next Dec. 7 at 2 pm at NRG Stadium.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Houston Texans Foundation or another charity.