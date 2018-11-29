Archdiocese of Galveston raided as officers search for documents related to priest accused of sexual abuse

HOUSTON — Houston-area investigators raided the main office of the Archdiocese of Galveston Wednesday in search of documents related to a cardinal accused of sexually abusing two children at a church in Conroe.
