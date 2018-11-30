HOUSTON — Local firefighters managed to save several priceless religious artifacts Wednesday night while responding to flames at the Torah Vanchesed synagogue in southwest Houston. The fire, which has been declared an accident, left about $60,000 in damage.
HFD saves priceless artifacts from burning in Torah Vanchesed synagogue; fired declared accidental
