HOUSTON — Houston could become the first Texas city to ban the use of chewing tobacco by MLB players.
Houston considering ban on chewing tobacco for MLB players at Minute Maid
-
Dominant pitching by Verlander, Cole lead Astros to commanding 2-0 playoff lead
-
E-cigarette maker Altria take vape products off the market
-
Should restaurants ban smartphone use?
-
FDA threatens stores that sell Juul and flavored e-cigarettes to kids
-
SportsFix: Getting Raheel when it comes to pitcher Roberto Osuna
-
-
Fans back idea of points deductions to curb racism in football
-
Former kennel owner charged with bestiality, animal abuse after videos surface
-
Ed Oliver named Bednarik Award semifinalist for second year in a row
-
North Carolina city bans classic Halloween candy because ‘no one likes them’
-
Texans to honor late owner Bob McNair during Monday night game
-
-
Vets use fish skin to treat bear cub burned in California wildfire
-
Former Rice football player charged in connection with Blain Padgett’s drug overdose
-
Couple finds hidden camera while on cruise