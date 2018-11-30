HOUSTON — The University of Houston men's basketball team will be putting it's new $20 million arena to use for the first time this weekend during its match against the Oregon Ducks.
UH’s Tilman Fertitta Center officially opens this weekend during match against Oregon Ducks
-
Texans to honor late owner Bob McNair during Monday night game
-
Houston Texans could break winning streak record Sunday against Browns
-
NC soccer players claim other team’s fans taunted them about dead parents
-
Swastika, racial slur found carved into Indianapolis golf course
-
Colorado becomes first state to elect openly gay man as governor
-
-
Sandra Bullock donates $100,000 to help save animals from California fires
-
Fans back idea of points deductions to curb racism in football
-
Homecoming! Loni Love returns to Prairie View A&M University
-
Michigan boy with autism wins fight to keep emotional support ducks
-
‘We will catch you!’ Harris County has staunch message for potential DWI drivers ahead of Labor Day weekend
-
-
Women and LGBT candidates make history in 2018 midterms
-
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson targeting $10 million Thanksgiving duel
-
Maggie’s Morning Mini Dose