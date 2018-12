Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Founder of Hurricane Moms, Cara Adams and Project Memorial Founder, Shannon Robinson shared with morning dose. viewers the importance of helping one another through a major tragedy -- such as Hurricane Harvey.

Both organizations are hosting a ladies luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 6, HOPE after Harvey, for women that were affected by the horrific floods of Hurricane Harvey.

If you would like to donate to Project Memorial, please click here.