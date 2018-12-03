Where’s Maggie? Learning how to make President George H.W. Bush’s favorite pizza at Fuzzy’s

HOUSTON — There was plenty to love about late former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, not the least of which was the couple's down to Earth demeanor and their love of pizza. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits Fuzzy's Pizza in west Houston and learns the recipe for 41's favorite pizza pie.