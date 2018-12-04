Best-selling author Sequoia Schmidt shares message behind books ‘Changing Gears’ and ‘Journey of Heart’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Bestselling author, adventurer and speaker Sequoia Schmidt shared her message behind her 2015 book, Journey of Heart. She has expressed how the experience of losing her father and brother to an avalanche on the world's second highest mountain, K2, changed her life.

Schmidt created her own foundation and publishing company that has helped other authors share their stories. Her newly released book, Changing Gears: Ups and Downs on the New Zealand Road, has led her to continue her courageous journey.