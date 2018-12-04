Should social media checks be required for gun permit seekers?

ALBANY, N.Y. — A proposed New York bill could disqualify gun applicants who have published violent or hateful posts on social media.

The applicants would be required to share the passwords to their major social-media accounts for a search if a newly inspection if the bill becomes law. Both the applicant’s search history and social media platforms will be scrutinized for hateful slurs and terroristic threats prior to receiving a handgun permit or having one renewed in New York.

Sen. Kevin Parker, D-Brooklyn, introduced the bill in response to the Oct. 27 shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh, which left 11 people dead.

The suspected shooter had published numerous anti-Semitic posts on social media ahead of his deadly rampage.

If approved, the bill would allow an investigating officer — in most cases, a local police authority — to obtain “any log-in name, password or other means” necessary to review the applicant’s social media accounts and search history.