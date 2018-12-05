Where’s Maggie? Lee E. Wright chats about creating inspirational painting George H.W. Bush

HOUSTON — Maggie Flecknoe catches up with local artist Lee E. Wright to chat about his masterpiece painting of late former President George H.W. Bush. He shares why he choose Bush and that special moment of presenting his artwork to his muse.
