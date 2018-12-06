Former Texans player Chester Pitts talks about star-studded Altus Foundation Gala this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON —Morning Dose sits with former Houston Texans player Chester Pitts and Altus Foundation CEO Taseer Badar ahead of the organization's star-studded, fundraising gala Saturday in Houston.

The Altus Foundation Gala is in its 16th year, however, 2018 is the first time the event is being held in collaboration with the city of Houston. The fundraiser will feature Tyra Banks, Nargis Fakhri, Taylor Thi, Cirque Berzerk and several other celebrities.

Ticket have already sold out, but the foundation welcomes support and donations at any time.

Houston-based Altus Foundation provides diversified assistance to individuals and families, including but not limited to premium healthcare, financial, food, shelter, and scholarship programs for young entrepreneurs.