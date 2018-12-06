Golden Globe nominations to kick off Hollywood’s award season

(CNN) — Will the 76th Golden Globe Awards honor Wakanda forever or go gaga for “A Star is Born?”

We’ll find out on Thursday morning when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, made up of roughly 90 journalists who vote on the Golden Globes, unveils its annual nominations for the best in movies and TV.

The announcement will live-stream, beginning at 8:05 a.m. ET.

Below is a full list of Golden Globe categories. Check back for updates as the nominees are announced.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)

Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)

Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)

Laura Dern (“The Tale”)

Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“Kidding” (Showtime)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)



Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Capernaum”

“Girl”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas

Daniel Bruhl

Darren Criss

Benedict Cumberbatch

Hugh Grant

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place”)

Alexandre Desplat (“Isle of Dogs”)

Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”)

Justin Hurwitz (“First Man”)

Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns”)



Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“The Alienist” (TNT)

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin

Edgar Ramirez

Ben Whishaw

Henry Winkler

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)

Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Adam McKay (“Vice”)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book”)



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell

Candice Bergen

Alison Brie

Rachel Brosnahan

Debra Messing



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)

Jim Carrey (Kidding)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (#Barry)



Best Motion Picture – Animated

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”



Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)

Elisabeth Moss (“Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale (“Vice”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”)

Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)

Robert Redford (“The Old Man & the Gun”)

John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”)



Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper

Alfonso Cuaron

Peter Farrelly

Spike Lee

Adam McKay



Best Television Series – Drama

“The Americans”

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”



Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Amy Adams

Claire Foy

Regina King

Emma Stone

Rachel Weisz



Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)

“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”)

“Requiem For A Private War” (“A Private War”)

“Revelation’ (“Boy Erased”)

“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)



Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman

Stephan James

Richard Madden

Billy Porter

Matthew Rhys

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali

Timothee Chalamet

Adam Driver

Richard E. Grant

Sam Rockwell

