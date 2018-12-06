Golden Globe nominations to kick off Hollywood’s award season

(CNN) — Will the 76th Golden Globe Awards honor Wakanda forever or go gaga for “A Star is Born?”
We’ll find out on Thursday morning when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, made up of roughly 90 journalists who vote on the Golden Globes, unveils its annual nominations for the best in movies and TV.
The announcement will live-stream, beginning at 8:05 a.m. ET.
Below is a full list of Golden Globe categories. Check back for updates as the nominees are announced.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)
Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)
Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)
Laura Dern (“The Tale”)
Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
“Barry” (HBO)
“The Good Place” (NBC)
“Kidding” (Showtime)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
“Capernaum”
“Girl”
“Never Look Away”
“Roma”
“Shoplifters”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas
Daniel Bruhl
Darren Criss
Benedict Cumberbatch
Hugh Grant
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Bornstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Penelope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami (“A Quiet Place”)
Alexandre Desplat (“Isle of Dogs”)
Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”)
Justin Hurwitz (“First Man”)
Marc Shaiman (“Mary Poppins Returns”)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
“The Alienist” (TNT)
“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (FX)
“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)
“Sharp Objects” (HBO)
“A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin
Kieran Culkin
Edgar Ramirez
Ben Whishaw
Henry Winkler
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)
Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
Adam McKay (“Vice”)
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book”)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell
Candice Bergen
Alison Brie
Rachel Brosnahan
Debra Messing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)
Jim Carrey (Kidding)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (#Barry)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mirai”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)
Elisabeth Moss (“Handmaid’s Tale”)
Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
Julia Roberts (“Homecoming”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale (“Vice”)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”)
Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”)
Robert Redford (“The Old Man & the Gun”)
John C. Reilly (“Stan & Ollie”)
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper
Alfonso Cuaron
Peter Farrelly
Spike Lee
Adam McKay
Best Television Series – Drama
“The Americans”
“Bodyguard”
“Homecoming”
“Killing Eve”
“Pose”
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Amy Adams
Claire Foy
Regina King
Emma Stone
Rachel Weisz
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)
“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin’”)
“Requiem For A Private War” (“A Private War”)
“Revelation’ (“Boy Erased”)
“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman
Stephan James
Richard Madden
Billy Porter
Matthew Rhys
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali
Timothee Chalamet
Adam Driver
Richard E. Grant
Sam Rockwell
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Glenn Close
Lady Gaga
Nicole Kidman
Melissa McCarthy
Rosamund Pike
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt
Olivia Colman
Elsie Fisher
Charlize Theron
Constance Wu
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper
Willem Dafoe
Lucas Hedges
Rami Malek
John David Washington
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Streat Could Talk
A Star Is Born