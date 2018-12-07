Food Truck Friday: It’s burgers, truffles and Offbeat Eatz!

Posted 9:52 AM, December 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:45AM, December 7, 2018

HOUSTON — It's food truck Friday, and we've got a burger and truffle fry champion in the CW39 Houston parking lot! The Morning Dose crew gets an inside peak of the Offbeat Eatz food truck!