Take a trip on the “wild side” with TWRC Wildlife Center

HOUSTON — Anja Machado and Heather Cragun with TWRC Wildlife Center shared with morning dose. the importance of protecting our wildlife creatures.

TWRC was the first wildlife center in Houston and will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2019.

The center is mostly volunteer driven and they can help children over the age of 14 receive their service hours for school, scouts or church requirements. Also, TWRC is one of the few non-profit organizations in the city that is proud to partner with the Presidential Volunteer Service Awards.

TWRC's Holiday Affair will be on Saturday at 3 p.m. at their location — 10801 Hammerly Blvd. The event will feature live reindeer and a tree lighting.