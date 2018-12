Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — J.P. Lane was gravely injured after an improvised explosive device detonated in Afghanistan on July 3, 2011.

Today, the military veteran has launched a singing career and tries to inspire others to overcome life's hurdles. He is one of several artists who will perform in the Lee Greenwood and Friends Concert benefiting Helping a Hero, an organization that provides specialized homes for wounded military veterans.

The concert will take place Dec. 10 at Houston Baptist University.