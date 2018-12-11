Be our guest!: TUTS performers dazzle us with ‘Beauty and the Beast’ musical at Hobby Center

HOUSTON — It's a tell as old as time, "Beauty of the Beast," and now it's back on stage in Houston!
Performers Delphi Borich (Belle) and Michael Burrell (The Beast) join us in studio to talk about this musical extravaganza by Theater Under the Stars. The show will be in town from now until Dec. 23 at the Houston Hobby Center.
