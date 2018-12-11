Deep Dive: Who should be Time’s Person of the Year?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Following the official announcement of the Time magazine's Person of the Year, the Morning Dose crew discuss those featured on the outlet's short list. Who would you have picked as Person of the Year?

In the end, the publication chose "The Guardians and the War on Truth," representing the journalists who were imprisoned or murdered while pursuing news.

The finalists included President Donald Trump, families separated at the US-Mexico border, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Special Counsel Robert Mueller and "Black Panther" Director Ryan Coogler.

The list continued with Christine Blasey Ford — who defended sexual assault allegations against judge Brett Kavanaugh in front of congress.

Jamal Khashoggi, the Washington Post journalist killed by Saudi agents.

March for our lives activists.

The student survivors of the parkland shooting.

Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president responsible for three historic summits on the future of the Korean Peninsula.

Lastly, Meghan Markle, the former actor and activist who married Prince Harry earlier this year.