HFD rescues man who fell 30 feet into storm drain at truck stop in north Houston

HOUSTON — Local firefighters rushed to the aid of a man early Tuesday after he fell into a storm drain at truck stop in north Houston, according to investigators.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the Love’s Truck Stop on Patton Road off I-45 after a witnessed called authorities around 1:30 a.m. When they got here, they found a man that had fallen 30 feet into an open storm drain.

It’s possible this all had to do with his cell phone.

He may have dropped it and gotten himself in this position when he tried to reach down and get it.

We aren’t sure how long he was down there.

Thankfully, there were a few people around when this all happened— and one of the witnesses called for help.

Several firefighters worked together to bring the man up to safety.

“We brought the tower company in for lights and for an anchor point," District Chief Ed Llewellyn said. "They were able to lower one of the rescuers down in and bring him up with ropes."

The man was transported to the hospital with some injuries, but the situation could have been a lot worse if there weren’t people that saw him fall in and called firefighters.